DStv Premiership returns with Sundowns, Pirates blockbuster

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE much hyped Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has come and gone, and now it’s time to return to the continent’s highly competitive DStv Premiership where an humdinger between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates await football enthusiasts.

This follows an announcement by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) revealing SuperSport United will battle out with Stellenbosch on Friday in a match likely to go either way. The encounter is set for Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in the capital – Tshwane.

However, the blockbuster football encounter of the week pits defending champions Sundowns against Pirates on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, also in the capital.

Before the DStv premiership broke for the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF’s) AFCON tournament, Mamelodi had played 14 games with 38 points on top of the log standing while fifth placed Pirates had played 16 matches with 25 points.

Usually the Sundowns, Pirates encounters always fill stadiums to capacity, and Saturday cannot rule out a thrilling duel.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Moroka Swallows host Polokwane City at Dobsonville in Soweto, Chippa United entertain Cape Town City in Gqeberha, Cape Town Spurs take on AmaZulu in Cape Town, Sekhukhune United battling out with Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Meanwhile, the DStv premiership has released the full weekend features. See the fixtures below:

Friday, 16 February 2024

DStv Premiership

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch, 19:00

Saturday, 17 February 2024

Moroka Swallows vs Polokwane City, 15:30

Chippa United vs Cape Town City FC, 15:30

Cape Town Spurs vs AmaZulu, 17:30

Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay, 17:30

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates, 20:00

Sunday, 18 February 2024

Royal AM vas Kaizer Chiefs, 15:30

TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows, 17:30

– CAJ News