SADC deploys contingents in DRC

LUANDA – ANGOLAN Foreign Minister Tete Antonio confirmed Wednesday that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has started contributing contingents to its mission in response to the resurgence of attacks by the March 23 Movement (M23) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to the Angolan media outlet Angola Press Agency, the Angolan minister made the remarks in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU).

Antonio said South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania are the regional countries that have begun deploying military contingents to the DRC.

He emphasized that it is the duty of SADC member states to contribute contingents to the DRC, as was the case in Mozambique, in accordance with a decision by SADC heads of state and government.

He also said this action stems from the member countries’ concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC following the resurgence of attacks by the M23, which violated the existing cease-fire.

The SADC, with headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana, is an intergovernmental organization comprising 16 member states. Angola assumed the rotating presidency in August 2023.

– Xinhua News