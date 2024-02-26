Energy America announces East Africa expansion

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – ENERGY America, the solar module manufacturer, has expanded to Kenya as part of efforts to establish a footprint in East Africa.

All engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works are to be performed by Ganymede Utilities, Energy America’s construction arm.

This partnership is anticipated to create job opportunities, especially for people in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Energy America is focusing on providing high efficiency solar modules for residential, commercial and utility markets.

The company said the decision to expand into Kenya was a strategic move as the country had been making significant strides in renewable energy.

Energy America will be discussing with local authorities to identify potential land close to the power grid, making it easier to distribute solar power.

“We are thrilled to bring our high efficiency solar modules to Nairobi and contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals,” said John Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Energy America.

He believes the partnership with Ganymede Utilities will also strengthen the relationship between our two countries.

“We look forward to working with local authorities and making a positive impact in the community,” Smith said.

This represents the company’s first foray into Africa.

Outside the United States, Energy America operates production facilities in Cambodia, China and Korea.

– CAJ News