Oppo outlines vision for 6G

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has unveiled its vision for the transformational role 6G will play in the future communications industry.

The global technology company has released two new white papers, the 2023 Oppo 6G White Paper and the Oppo 6G Security White Paper, which look ahead to the new possibilities represented by a new era of intelligent connectivity and outline a tangible blueprint for the future of 6G.

The release comes as global standards for 6G technology are being formed.

The 2023 OPPO 6G White Paper explores how 6G will activate two mutually empowered new billion-user-level markets — Mobile AI Computing and Mobile Metaverse — drawing on faster and more multidimensional data transmission, enhanced AI capabilities, and improved data perception to merge physical and virtual worlds.

To meet the demands of 6G communication and AI computing, Oppo has proposed a ‘Minimized Kernel’ system design that it believes provides a basic set of common capabilities accessible through a minimal core subsystem, together with a set of subsystems optimized for specific use cases.

The Oppo 6G Security White Paper, Oppo addresses security challenges and requirements for 6G networks. The paper examines how 6G security priorities will shift from securing data transmission to securing the data itself and user privacy.

Oppo has initiated research on 6G technology since 2019, envisioning it as the first generation of communications technology to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities.

“By establishing faster, more reliable, and broader connections, 6G is poised to usher in a new era of comprehensive intelligence,” the Chinese firm stated.

Oppo reports it is exploring technologies, including the blockchain, physical layer security, AI security and post-quantum security, with the goal of constructing an intelligent 6G zero trust security architecture.

– CAJ News