Safaricom sets sustainability benchmark

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SAFARICOM, Kenya’s major telecommunications firm, has taken a lead in East Africa’s quest to become a sustainability benchmark for the continent.

An energy expert lauded the strides made by the operator rich in renewable energy sources which include geothermal, solar, wind and energy.

Carol Koech, Strategy Director, Sustainability and Thought Leadership at Schneider Electric International Operations, noted initiatives by Safaricom included the collection and recycling of 1 626 tons of e-waste, with a cumulative total of 310 sites powered by clean and renewable energy.

This marks a 19-percent increase in sites operated by the company compared to the previous year.

Koech said the deliberate measures to assess carbon footprint and water consumption (58 340 cubic meters) underscored Safaricom’s dedication to holistic sustainability.

Recently Safaricom secured a KSh20 billion (US$137 million), the first ever undertaken in East Africa, to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) (ESG) agenda.

Safaricom also has operations in Ethiopia.

“For Safaricom, sustainability is not just a good thing to do, but the right thing to do,” Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, noted at the company’s 2023 Sustainability Business Report.

Koech said overall, Kenya had taken significant steps in championing sustainability.

The Kenyan chapter of the United Nations Global Compact is seen as offering a strong platform for private sector engagement, with various industries now actively implementing sustainability initiatives tailored to their business models.

In the region, industries and government entities are driving the agenda for climate sensitive practices that allow them to meet their decarbonisation goals.

“East Africa is undoubtedly leading the way when it comes to implementing proactive initiatives across industry, bringing together both government and the private sector to fight climate change,” Koech

said.

– CAJ News