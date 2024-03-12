Partnership clinched to accelerate Botswana fibre rollout

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) -BOTSWANA Fibre Networks (BoFiNet), operator of the largest fibre network in the country, has partnered DZS, the global access, optical and artificial-driven cloud software solutions firm to enhance digital connectivity locally.

The partnership with the United States-headquartered company is anticipated to drive economic growth in the Southern African country.

Through the deal, BoFiNet is leveraging DZA Velocity Fibre-To-The-Business (FTTB) systems and DZS Helix premises solutions to execute its ongoing mission of being the communications backbone of the country by bringing multi-gigabit digital services to licensed communications service providers, governmental bodies and anchor institutions.

“We needed proven, reliable, cost-effective fibre technology that would allow us to easily scale and rapidly deploy the next-generation communications services our customers and their end-users are demanding,” said Keabetswe Segole, Chief Executive Officer at BoFiNet.

BoFiNet is deploying DZS solutions, leveraging 10-Gigabit symmetrical passive optical networking (XGS-PON) technology to enable fibre connected businesses and anchor institutions in the cities of Kanye, Mahalapye and Molepolole.

This network, described as state-of-the-art, enables BoFiNet to expand its existing communications infrastructure, allowing for the seamless integration of next-generation data, voice and video services.

Officials say it positions the company to be the primary source of ultra-high-speed internet bandwidth for corporate, government bodies, institutional anchors, retail users and individual business customers throughout the region.

“BoFiNet is one of the leading wholesale providers in the south of Africa and for them to entrust DZS technology as the foundation of their communications network is a huge testament to the innovative, carrier-grade solutions we are bringing to market,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Customer Officer at DZS.

– CAJ News