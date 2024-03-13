Ethiopian Airlines receives Achievement Award

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S largest air carrier, Ethiopian Airlines has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Ethiopian Institutional Achievement Award’ for its role during the COVID-19 pandemic when it maintained vital air connectivity in the global distribution of the much-needed lifesaving medical supplies and vaccines.

Ethiopian Airlines is also the continent’s biggest cargo air carrier that greatly participated in distributing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines across the continent and the entire world.

The country’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed conferred the award to Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive officer, Mesfin Tasew.

Ahmed noted the Ethiopian Airlines’ achievements in fleet modernisation, fast growth and continuous internal capacity building initiatives were the other considerations for the recognition.

Accepting the award, Tasew, reaffirmed the airline’s dedication to maintaining its status as a leader in the aviation industry of the continent and global.

“The Award is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of all Ethiopian Airlines employees who have worked tirelessly day and night. This accolade is dedicated to every member of our staff, whose commitment has propelled us to new heights of operational excellence and customer service,” Tasew said.

The air carrier thanked the government for honouring its commitment to serving the people of Ethiopia and its passengers worldwide with even greater dedication.

Recently, Ethiopian Airlines won global award winner for Skytrax ‘Best

African Airline’ for six years in a row.

– CAJ News