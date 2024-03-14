ROSATOM participates in BRICS clean energy transition

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – COUNTRIES in the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) bloc are uniquely positioned to lead the clean energy transition.

That as their labour force account for more than 40 percent of the global population and their share of global energy production and consumption set to hit 41 percent by 2040.

That is the sentiment of Evdokiya Polyakovskaya, Public Relations Manager at Rosatom Central and Southern Africa.

The remarks are carried in the recent BRICS Energy Transition Skills Report 2023, following the event held in Cape Town.

Polyakovskaya spoke at the event on behalf of Tatyana Terentyeva, the

Chief Human Resources from the Rosatom State Corporation.

The new BRICS report describes the current state of energy skills in the BRICS countries and the challenges faced by the regions in ensuring the development of energy abilities.

Rosatom, as a member of the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform (ERCP) and a partner in the development of the report, assessed the findings of the document and provided its perspective.

The report identified key areas of cooperation to advance the energy transition in the BRICS countries.

Among them: sharing energy expertise through research and joint educational programs, including online courses, and deepening labour market integration through professional, academic and student mobility and recognition of qualifications.

Polyakovskaya concluded her speech by calling for the implementation of the Report’s recommendations to begin and announcing the BRICS Seminar on Skills for Energy Transition, which Rosatom will organize together with partners in the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform.

The event will take place at the end of June in Obninsk.

Olga Yudina, Russian Energy Agency Director of the Department of International Cooperation, said while maintaining continuity within the association, the company continued to develop the initiative launched under the South African Chairmanship on training in the energy sector.

“In 2024, we intend to continue our work to implement the recommendations of the Study on the Development of Human Resources Potential of the BRICS Countries in the Context of Energy Transition, prepared within the framework of the BRICS Energy Platform,” Yudina said.

BRICS is an interstate association of ten countries that account for almost 30 percent of the world economy.

Members are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Ethiopia and Egypt.

– CAJ News