Honor heats SA market up with Magic series

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CATAPULTED to a leading position in the foldable and artificial intelligence (AI) technology space in the smartphone industry globally, Honor anticipates adding the South African market to its portfolio of success.

The Chinese manufacturer believes it is on course, having been rated the fastest-growing smartphone brand in South Africa in 2023.

It has enhanced its prospects with the official launch of its Magic series locally.

The Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic6 Pro have been unveiled in Johannesburg.

The Magic V2 is rated the thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone to date. The next-generation Magic6 Pro has achieved a significant milestone in 2024 by being named the ultimate Camera smartphone with a Gold DXOMARK score of 158 points, according to Honor.

The smart devices maker said the Magic Series duo comes after nearly two years of development and over 210 “revolutionary breakthroughs.”

“We’re eagerly awaiting to introduce these devices to the public,” Fred Zhou, General Manager of Honor Technologies Africa, said.

The Magic V2 will be available for the recommended retail price of R39 999 (¥15 218 or US$2 114) while the Magic6 Pro will retail from R27 999.

The Magic V2 boasts five cameras. The Magic6 Pro has an upgraded AI-driven Falcon Camera System, including 50MP Wide camera, 50MP Ultra-wide camera and 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera.

“The Magic series redefines industry standards as every bit of technology embedded in these devices has been developed and tested by Honor – which means we can guarantee these smartphones are nothing like you’ve seen before,” Zhou said.

– CAJ News