Namibia decries lack of global policy on cyber crime

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA has urged member states of the United Nations (UN) to finalise the “UN Convention on countering the use of Information and Communications Technologies for criminal purposes.”

The process has faced some hurdles since it was mooted in 2020.

That year, a session of the ad-hoc committee to drive the process was postponed due to the impact of COVID-19.

Most recently a session was held in New York from January 29 to February 9.

However, the ad-hoc committee decided to suspend its work and to recommend that the General Assembly decides that a reconvened concluding session be held at a later date to allow it to finalise its work and provide the draft emanating from the UN General Assembly at its last session last September.

Modestus Amutse, Namibia Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology, said meanwhile cyber crime remained a scourge.

He made the remarks at the two-day China-Africa Internet Development and Cooperation Forum, held in Xiamen on Tuesday.

“Cybercrimes know no borders. We are all at risk,” Amutse said.

The event in China was held under the theme, “Building a Digital Innovation Partnership and Creating a Better Future for Digital Cooperation.”

“Being connected to the internet exposes us to various threats requiring vigilance, rapid responses and preventative measures,” Amutse said.

– CAJ News