Outcry at US stance on Uganda anti-homosexuality law

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – UGANDA’S upholding of the Anti-Homosexuality Act has further driven a wedge between the government and the United States as well as human rights groups.

The US, because of this criticism, stands accused of interfering in the domestic affairs of the African nation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had criticised the Constitutional Court’s upholding of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, arguing it undermined human rights and public health for the minority group.

“Today’s (last week) verdict on Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act undermines human rights and public health for all and poses grave threats to LGBTQI+ Ugandans and allies. Uganda’s international reputation and ability to increase foreign investment depend on equality under the law,” Blinken wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

LGBTQI+ is acronym is an lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual.

Larissa Kojoue, researcher at Human Rights Watch, concurred with Blinken.

The activist believes in upholding most provisions of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, including the death penalty in certain circumstances, Uganda’s Constitutional Court had come down on the side of hate, violence, and discrimination instead of standing up for fundamental rights for all.

“The ruling will have a detrimental impact on all Ugandans, including LGBT people, families, and communities who continue to suffer the stigma that the Anti-Homosexuality Act enshrined into law,” Kojoue argued.

These sentiments have been denounced as interference.

“We can’t be lectured on human rights by a country (the United States) that supplies bombs and weapons of mass destruction to kill innocent Palestinian children, women and the elderly. To hell with the US’ double standards,” said Chinwe Adebayo.

Sheedom Sheedom reacted, “How about we let Ugandans deal with it themselves we (the United States) are no longer the moral superior to anyone.”

Elham Ishmael voiced, “Worry about the genocide in Gaza not Africa. You have the audacity to talk about rights and human rights?”

Oscar Malaba rejoined, “Please mind your country’s business and be respectful,” while El Tuimising insisted, “Please leave us(Ugandans) alone with our laws. Africa will survive without aid (from the US).”

Abdirisak Ibrahim argues the US has lost the moral authority to preach human rights, following its complicity in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“US government officials shouldn’t be preaching about human rights, especially when they proudly fund the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” he said.

America has hinted at withdrawing investments from the East African country over the anti-homosexuality legislation.

– CAJ News