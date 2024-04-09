Businesses generate R1 billion on Sunpit platform

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

CKwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE South African online marketplace app, Snupit, reveals that businesses on the platform have been able to generate over R1 billion (US$54 million).

This is seen as testament to its effectiveness in driving business growth and sustainability.

Headquartered in Pietermaritzburg, the KwaZulu-Natal capital, and rated as the country’s first online marketplace, Snupit is celebrating its 12th year of operation.

It has reported over 500 000 business registrations in a range of industries including home improvements, finance, cleaning and catering.

Mithundra Sivenandan, Sales and Marketing Manager at Snupit, said the platform planned to further assist businesses struggling to get access to new customers and markets with new innovations and initiatives to be launched in 2024.

“The goal is to make it easier for smaller businesses to survive in this fragile economy,” Sivenandan said.

The platform believes it has revolutionised the way services are sought and provided and become a catalyst for economic empowerment.

Sivenandan said there had been no other online service marketplace operating in South Africa that had been able to contribute this much to the economy with independent ownership and without funding.

“This speaks volumes for the amount of hard work and dedication put into this project to create employment and assist businesses in tough economic times,” the official said.

