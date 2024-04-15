New effort to address Nigeria tech gender gap

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – EFFORTS by Nigeria to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector have received a major boost after the pioneering of an initiative aimed at empowering young women in that field.

The Girls in Tech Programme launched in the southern state of Cross Rivers is an initiative by the Nigeria Exchange Group-listed Lafarge Africa, a building solutions company.

Females, between the ages of 18 and 25, from the region are to benefit.

Lafarge, in collaboration with technology incubation companies, Aptech and Arena Multimedia, as well as The Bridge Leadership Foundation have flagged off boot camp for the young women’s benefit.

Edeme Erom, state Commissioner for Women Affairs, said gender equality was a vast issue that affects all Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

“The Girls in Tech on-boarding program can be leveraged to deliver a transformative impact in our society and in our state,” Erom said.

Ijom Agim, from the Ministry of Youth Development, concurred, “It is the primary responsibility of our ministry to get involved in youth empowerment and training in all ramifications.”

The officials said the initiative was in line with the government’s focus on science, technology and innovation development in the West African country.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranks Nigeria near the bottom of the global gender gap index in technology.

It ranks 139 out of 153 countries in the 2021 Global Gender Gap Report.

WEF attributes this to poverty, cultural bias towards the girl-child education and lack of female-venture funding and mentorship.

– CAJ News