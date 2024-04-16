Nissan Daring Africa 2024 crosses into Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Daring Africa 2024 expedition has crossed into Zimbabwe.

The crew, in their four Nissan Navaras and X-Trail support vehicles, are well into their eighth-country odyssey.

Nissan Zimbabwe spokesperson, Lucas Taruvinga, has welcomed the team to Zimbabwe.

“Nissan’s Zimbabwe operations are unique in Africa,” he said.

“We have four accredited Nissan Sales Companies in the country; Clover Leaf, Croco, Amtec and AMC, which gives us a unique opportunity to dominate the market.”

Linda Mazimhaka, Nissan Africa Regional General Manager, who is responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in Zimbabwe, said Nissan’s Zimbabwe operation was an important one for Nissan Africa.

Nissan has been in Zimbabwe for almost 60 years of its 90-year history and this expedition is also a commemoration of that.

Daring Africa will now head to Zambia along the route to Malawi and then Tanzania in the next leg of this odyssey.

“This expedition is proof of Nissan’s continued commitment to the continent,” said Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa Managing Director, Maciej Klenkiewicz.

Later this year, Nissan will be exporting the Navara to Egypt, where the Nissan Daring Africa expedition is scheduled to end after beginning its journey in South Africa recently.

– CAJ News