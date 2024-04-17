SA expands ties, seeks peace in East Africa

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is strengthening bilateral relations with some East African countries as well as advocating for peace in the region.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the process with state visits to Uganda and South Sudan this week.

Recently, he was in Rwanda, which commemorated 30 years of a genocide that left thousands dead.

On Monday and Tuesday, Ramaphosa was in Uganda where he met his counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

The two leaders discussed regional security and stability, including the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Our conversation ranged from regional security, trade, diplomacy, and other important matters that demand careful thought,” Museveni said.

Ramaphosa proceeded to South Sudan for a state visit from Tuesday until Thursday.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit with South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa received a detailed briefing from counterpart Salva Kiir Mayardit, and other stakeholders, on the status of implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, signed in 2018.

The agreement comes to an end in February 2025 and must be preceded by elections scheduled for December 2024.

South Africa has played a prominent role in the pursuit of peace in East Africa through deployment of envoys and at times, troops.

– CAJ News