Helios debuts crowdfunding campaign

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – HELIOS Innovation, a pioneering firm in sustainable energy technology, has officially launched its crowdfunding campaign.

The initiative aims to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative energy solutions that address the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

South African-based Helios states this is in line with a vision to revolutionise the energy sector and a mission to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to create sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

Leveraging the latest advancements in renewable energy, the company pledges a commitment to shaping a future for generations to come.

“We are thrilled to launch our crowdfunding campaign and invite individuals who share our passion for sustainability to join us in driving positive change,” said Phillip Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer of Helios Innovation.

“With the support of our backers, we can accelerate the development of innovative energy solutions that will reshape the future of energy production and consumption,” he added from Cape Town.

Helios Innovation’s portfolio includes a diverse range of projects aimed at harnessing renewable resources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power.

From advanced solar panels to grid optimisation technologies, it pledges that each initiative is designed to maximise efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

– CAJ News