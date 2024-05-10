Sudanese leader rejects ceasefire

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE Sudanese’s Transitional Sovereign Council leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has vehemently rejected both peace negotiations and ceasefire insisting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) should surrender first.

This follows an escalated conflict which the United Nations (UN) reports to have killed more than 12,000 people in 2023 while more than nine (9) million others have been internally displaced due to the crisis.

The UN further reports more than 25 million Sudanese are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

According to the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council chairman, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, no negotiations or ceasefire would be entertained until the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has surrendered.

“There will be no negotiations, no peace, and no ceasefire except after defeating this rebellion (RSF)… so this country can live in peace,” Al-Burhan said.

Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), made the remarks when addressing an army force in the River Nile state in northern Sudan, the sovereign council said in a statement.

Both SAF and the SAF) and RSF are heavily involved in a tug of war to control the country, a move which resulted in the death of innocent civilians.

– CAJ News