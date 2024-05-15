Roper leaves Fintech CEO role at MTN

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – BRADWIN Roper is leaving his role as Fintech Chief Executive Officer for MTN South Africa.

In line with the company’s executive notice period, he will exit MTN SA at the end of October 2024.

Since joining MTN SA in May 2023, Roper has played a key role in the growth of MTN’s fintech division.

Under his leadership, MTN has witnessed a period of solid innovation and expansion, cementing its position as a leader in the sector.

“We are grateful for his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours as we work to continue advancing fintech innovation in South Africa,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

Recruitment for a replacement to the role is currently underway and will be announced in due course.

– CAJ News