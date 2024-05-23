MTN announces new Yellow plans

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has launched a new range of consumer Yellow Plans designed to offer connectivity with simplicity at affordable prices.

All the plans offer anytime data and minutes to call all networks to ensure the network’s customers use such benefits to the maximum.

This is part of a journey of radical simplification with the launch of its Mobile Internet and Home Internet portfolios in 2023.

“Yellow Plans are well aligned to the strategy of radical simplification which ushers in a new era of simplicity to MTN contract offers,” said Bertus Van der Vyver, MTN SA General Manager: Residential and Postpaid.

“After listening to what our customers wanted from their voice and data packages, MTN developed Yellow Plans which we believe are the most user-friendly mobile contracts offered in South Africa.”

Van der Vyver said swept away are the complex add-ons and the splits between voice-centric and data-centric offers, further complicated with all-net and on-net minutes or specific time bound data.

The new integrated Yellow Plans, ranging from R99 per month to R399 per month, will be available to new and existing customers and will give the customer the ability to share data with up to five MTN numbers.

The Yellow Plans are also bundled with the latest smartphones on 24- or 36-month contracts.

MTN believes the plans will meet the needs of today’s customers.

“With radical simplification at its core, MTN’s Yellow Plans offer customers what they really want: connectivity without complexity and benefits that they don’t get to use,” said Van der Vyver.

– CAJ News