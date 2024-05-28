Botswana’s Giyani secures $26 million for EV batteries

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA is to become a major producer of low-carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, following an investment of US$26 million.

Giyani Metals has secured investment from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund.

Giyani is the developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana.

Giyani has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

It has announced changes to its board of directors as part of a transition to becoming a manganese battery metals producer.

Jonathan Henry, Michael Jones, John Petersen and Nicola Spooner have retired from the board, effective as of May 24.

Mark Burnett will join the board as interim chair, with the remaining directors, President and CEO Danny Keating, Alex Azpitarte, Thuso Dikgaka and Stephanie Hart.

The board has commenced the process to identify new directors with specific expertise in EV battery product marketing, project financing and capital markets experience, with a view to completing the process prior to the next Annual General Meeting when. Burnett will step down.

Henry said, “As Giyani embarks on the next chapter in its strategy to be a leading global producer of battery grade manganese, myself and my fellow directors are encouraged that we have built the foundations of a business that can thrive.”

He added, “(This as) the continued electrification of the car industry accelerates and demand for battery grade manganese strengthens exponentially.”

