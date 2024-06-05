Bafana, Warriors rivalry revived at World Cup Qualifier

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FOOTBALL rivalry between neighbouring South Africa and Zimbabwe goes into another level when the two nations clash in the World Cup Qualifier Group C encounter at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Prior to the Bafana Bafana and the Warriors tie, the Zimbabwe national team locks horns with Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday while South Africa travels to Nigeria against the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo state.

The Warriors, who are already in South Africa will use Orlando Stadium as their home ground specifically for this match against Lesotho as their stadia back home have all been condemned by both the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Both Zimbabwe and South Africa aim to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa are expected to throng the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening while the Warriors’ coach Jairosi Tapera is tipped to tread carefully when dealing with Hugo Broos’ vastly improved Bafana Bafana.

Usually, when these two nations clash, temperatures always soar high, and Tuesday’s encounter is no exception.

Although the Warriors of Zimbabwe did not bring most of the England based professionals due to injuries, the northern neighbours of South Africa will rely at the back on former Kaizer gangling defender, Teenage Hadebe, who now plies his trade at the US.

Hadebe will be supported by Mamelodi Sundowns left back, Devine Lunga, England based Jordan Zemura, Joey Phuthi, Tawanda Maswanhise, Munashe Garananga, Douglas Mapfumo and sharp shooting Andy Rhinomota

Bafana Bafana players loosening up muscles

Zimbabwe will immensely miss the England based duo of Brendan Galloway and Macauley Bonne due to injuries.

On the other hand Bafana Bafana will depend on utility midfielder Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas and acrobatic goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

On a good day, South Africa would also rely on hard running Percy Tau, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Elias Mokwana and possibly Relebogile Mofokeng.

Football supporters from both South Africa and Zimbabwe cannot wait for the Tuesday tie.

– CAJ News