Sudan militias kill 100 civilians

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – A raging war in Sudan has claimed more than 100 lives following Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF’s) attack on a village in Gezira State on Thursday.

The attack left hordes of the people, men, women and children injured while homes were destroyed at Wad Al-Noura village.

The rival paramilitary of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were yet to respond at the time of publishing, but the RSF militants confirmed that indeed its fighters had attacked a group of Mustanfareen, meaning “the popular resistance” fighting alongside the Sudanese army in the area.

Sources closer to the development claimed that the RSF militia used all sorts of light and medium weapons as they attacked the defenceless villagers before shutting all roads entering and coming out of the village.

Reacting to the massacre, the Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council blamed the RSF for committing a “massacre” in Wad Al-Noura village arguing that “the systematic behavior of targeting civilians, looting their property, and forcibly displacing them from their areas” was unacceptable.

Fighting between the SAF and the RSF broke out on 15th April 2023 leaving more than 15, 000 people dead while more than eight million others displaced and homeless.

– CAJ News