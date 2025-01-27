New illicit substances in Nigeria drugs market

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES are cracking down on the emergence of new illegal drugs in Nigeria.

This is under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, led by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Among the new illegal substances in the illicit drugs market is skuchies, described by NDLEA as a psychoactive substance produced with black currant, cannabis and opioids.

Another new psychoactive substance is called “suck and die.”

At least two suspects: Joseph Oluwasegun Adewale and Biodun Adelakun, have been arrested in the Ikorodu area of Lagos for allegedly dealing in skuchies.

NDELA found the suspects with seven litres of the substance.

A man from Niger, Abubakar Lami, and two local counterparts, Abba Sani, and Auwal Aliyu, have been arrested in the northern state of Kano allegedly in possession of 125 litres of “suck and die.”

During the same operation, officers of NDLEA intercepted a consignment of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, concealed in duvet, packaged for export to the United Kingdom through the cargo shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Two suspects, Adakole Sunday and Austin Balogun, have been arrested after six parcels of the psychoactive substance with a gross weight of 3,5 kilograms were found.

Another recent raid in Lagos led to the seizure of 47kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, and over 25kg of nitrous oxide, popularly known as “laughing gas” at the notorious Akala area.

A suspect, Adepoju Taiwo, has been arrested allegedly in possession of Canadian Loud in Ekiti.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended the operatives for the crackdown.

“He also applauded their compatriots in all the commands across the country for intensifying the WADA social advocacy lectures and sensitization activities in every part of their areas of responsibility,” said Femi Babafemi, NDLEA director for Media and Advocacy.

– CAJ News