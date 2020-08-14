Booi bounces back from career-ending injury

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFTER spending a year on the sidelines following a career-threatening foot injury, Springbok Women’s captain, Nolusindiso Booi, is back to inspire the side’s preparations for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Her injury is among a series of setbacks suffered by the side in recent months, the most demoralizing being the cancellation of the Africa Women’s Cup and a year-end tour to Europe of matches because of the raging coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It threw the spanners into what had been scheduled to be an exciting year for South Africa’s senior women’s team.

However, this proved to be a blessing in disguise as Booi (35) recuperated from surgery to repair a foot injury sustained in 2019.

After resuming full training, she is relishing a return to action and make up for time lost on the sidelines.

“It’s great to be able to train full-out again,” the skipper said.

She described the past year as extremely challenging but she was excited her rehabilitation programme and all the hard work to get to this point paid dividends.

“I am looking forward to getting back onto the field when rugby resumes,” Booi said.

Her ultimate aim is the World Cup and despite the global tournament being slightly a year away, she encouraged the team to maintain focus.

The tournament scheduled for September 18 to October 16 will be the Springbok Women’s fourth Rugby World Cup appearance.

They last featured at the event in 2014 in France.

South Africa had a horrendous outing, losing all games and finishing bottom of Pool C behind the hosts, Australia and Wales.

England eventually won the tournament and will again be the team to beat.

“We have a big task ahead next year,” Booi said.

She called for commitment and discipline from her troops ahead of the ninth Women’s World Cup.

“It is important that we remain positive and allow this (inaction) to make us stronger,” the skipper added.

– CAJ News