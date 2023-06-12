Things are looking up for Kariba

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – THE expansion of the main route linking Kariba town to the capital city – Harare, and resumption of flights by a low-cost airline, are set to accelerate the revival of tourism in Kariba.

The expansion of the Harare-Chirundu highway has been proposed. Fastjet Airlines is now flying to the northern town.

The highway’s extension would allow tourists from the capital Harare, 355,3 kilometres away, access to Kariba via Chirundu, the border town.

Kariba, also a border town, is 97,4 kilometres from Chirundu.

“The expansion of the Harare-Chirundu highway is a significant development that will make it easier for tourists to access Kariba, further boosting its (Kariba’s) appeal,” Alois Chimbangu, Kariba Publicity Association, spokesperson, said.

On the new route plied by Fastjet to Kariba, he said, “This has been a welcome addition to the existing airlines already serving the area. Tourists can now easily access the town safely and efficiently.”

The developments come at a time when there has been a surge of investment in lodges in Kariba.

“With people from all over the world investing in the town’s economy, this will provide tourists with more options to stay and explore the area,” Chimbangu said.

The publicist said social media has also played a significant role in promoting Kariba, with many tourists sharing their experiences on different platforms.

“With the rising popularity of social media, I believe that Kariba will benefit from this trend in the coming years,” he said.

Gift Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise and Tours, noted the town was hosting more events that attract visitors.

“These events help to raise the town’s profile and visibility as a tourist destination,” Benjamin said.

Kariba boasts the world’s largest man-made lake and its giant wall and Matusadona National Park.

– CAJ News