Graft claims mar Kenya war against COVID-19

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has demanded an audit into the distribution of coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funds.

This comes amid allegations of corruption in the healthcare supply chains involved in the supply of medicine and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the fight against the pandemic.

“KEPSA is deeply disturbed by these allegations, which if proven (true) will constitute one of the most heinous economic and health crimes against the people of Kenya,” KEPSA stated.

As an immediate step, it has called on the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to undertake an urgent, independent and transparent audit of the use of all the funds raised.

This includes funds raised under the KEPSA-supported COVID-19 Fund Board. About KSh 3 billion (US$27,7 million) has been raised.

This, the organisation said, would ensure culprits were brought to book.

Separately KEPSA has also appealed to its members in all sectors to undertake urgent and rigorous self-examinations in order to remove any weaknesses that allow malpractices leading to corruption.

“These self-examinations should include expelling from their memberships any companies or individuals found to be involved in the embezzlement of COVID-19 funds,” KEPSA recommended.

For its part, KEPSA pledged to continue the rollout of the Code of Ethics for Business under the United Nations Global Compact.

Over 1 000 business have signed the code.

The East African country has confirmed 30 120 COVID-19 cases, including 474 deaths.

– CAJ News