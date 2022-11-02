African Union calls for cease-fire, safety of civilians in DRC

ADDIS ABABA – CHAIRPERSON of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, and current Chair of the AU and President of Senegal Macky Sall, appealed for an immediate cease-fire and safety of civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a joint press statement released on Sunday evening, the two AU officials called on all parties in eastern DRC to establish an immediate cease-fire, respect international law as well as ensure the safety and security of civilians.

The statement further called on all stakeholders to engage in a constructive dialogue within the existing mechanism of the AU’s Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region, as well as the East African Community’s Inter-Congolese Peace Dialogue.

The eastern part of the DRC has been troubled for decades by multiple militia groups, particularly rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces and those of the March 23 movement (M23).

Faki and Sall also called for the normalization of political relations between the DRC and neighboring Rwanda.

On Saturday, the DRC government announced it has decided to expel Rwandan Ambassador Vincent Karega over Rwanda’s alleged support for M23 rebels. Rwanda denied the allegation.

– Xinhua News