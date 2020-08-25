Varsity students caught for romance fraud

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S anti-corruption agency has arrested four university students for allegedly running a romance scam.

They reportedly defrauded victims to the tune of US$111 500 (R1,9 million).

The suspects are undergraduates at the University of Port Harcourt in the southern Rivers State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is seeking the prosecution of the suspects identified as Prince Hyacinth, Odili Ifeayi, Rex Emadifie Oghene and Uduak Samuel Williams.

It is alleged they defrauded at least 15 victims.

EFCC stated its preliminary investigations established that the suspects were majorly involved in a romance scam and also acted as masterminds for an organised ring of fraudsters.

Hyacinth allegedly parades himself as a Spain-based marine engineer to bait his victims while Oghene allegedly poses as a rig engineer based in the United States.

The two other suspects, Ifeayi and Williams, reportedly present themselves as rig or marine engineers to defraud their victims.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” said Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson.

Police have confiscated smartphones and laptops from the suspects.

– CAJ News