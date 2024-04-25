East Africa online travel platform secures funding

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – EAST Africa’s self-service online travel booking platform, Chunguza Travel, has disclosed raising US$200 000 in seed investment.

“This seed funding will empower us to consolidate operations, build our team, amplify marketing, and critically, fuel continued innovation,” said Isaac Ntegeka, a co-founder.

Ntegeka, who spoke from Kampala, founded the platform alongside Ariel Ngoie and Sophia Oine in December 2023 with a vision to break down barriers and transform travel planning for individuals across Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Residents can seamlessly book flights, hotels, rental cars, tours, and activities to destinations worldwide – all directly from a local website.

Chunguza Travel’s integration with familiar payment methods like M-Pesa, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money, Tigo-Pesa and other popular mobile money options eliminates transaction hurdles and makes the booking process smooth and accessible.

The platform also functions as a vibrant digital marketplace, empowering local tour operators to showcase their services to a broader customer base.

Safari companies and adventure tour providers can easily list their offerings, gaining greater visibility and business opportunities.

One emphasizes the deep connection to the region and its communities.

“By waiving listing fees for carbon-neutral lodges and actively showcasing environmentally conscious businesses, we champion tourism that directly benefits local people and protects precious natural resources,” she said.

– CAJ News