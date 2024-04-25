Hisense to invest over R1 billion in SA

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – HISENSE, the Chinese multinational appliance and electronics manufacturer, has pledged to invest R1,1 billion (US$57,2 million) in South Africa over the next five years.

The investment is on procurement spend on indigenous businesses.

Hisense assures the investment confirmed at the recent Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, showcases its commitment to innovation, economic growth, and community empowerment.

The event, focused on economic transformation and job creation, provides a fitting platform for Hisense to highlight its contributions to these crucial areas.

“With a strong emphasis on local production and global excellence, Hisense stands as a beacon of success and progress in the consumer electronics and home appliance industry,” Henry van der Merwe stated on behalf of Hisense.

Hisense believes by participating in the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, it reaffirms its position as a key driver of economic growth, innovation and community engagement in South Africa and beyond.

“As an active participation our belief in the benefits of liberalized preferences and our commitment to supporting South African businesses,” Merwe said.

Hisense has key infrastructure locally including two warehouses and a factory in Atlantis, in the Western Cape.

It has pledged a vital role in driving employment opportunities and fostering economic prosperity in South Africa.

Its Atlantis factory recently celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Hisense’s products are exported to more than ten countries in Southern Africa.

– CAJ News