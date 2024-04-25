Kenya floods death toll rises to 38

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SEVERE flooding has escalated the death toll in Kenya to 38.

The East African country has endured intense downpours in recent days, since March.

More than 110 000 people have been displaced.

A number of neighborhoods in the capital Nairobi and surrounding areas have been inundated by floodwaters, leaving people stranded and blocking many roads.

Authorities have urged residents in parts of Kasarani, Mathare, Kibra, Roysambu, Kamukunji and Westlands sub-counties to leave their homes due to the threat of flooding.

Kenya Railways has suspended all commuter train services from Nairobi Central Station due to the flooding.

Disruptions are ongoing across many other parts of the country, with at least 21 out of Kenya’s 47 counties affected by flooding.

Further rainfall is forecast to continue over much of the country through at least May 1. The Kenya Meteorological Department predicts rainfall will persist across various regions.

The flooding blamed on climate change is a crisis of epic proportions, with disruptions to electricity and telecommunications services possible.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs discloses that over 960 livestock have been killed and 24 000 acres of croplands destroyed by floods and heavy rainfall.

Floods come at a time the East African country is emerging from its driest spell in four decades.

– CAJ News