Graft overshadows SA public service month

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has called on government workers to make the most of the Public Service Month to shun corruption in South Africa.

The month is commemorated yearly in September to promote a culture of pride and ethics in the public service and improvement in all facets of service provision.

Ramaphosa noted this year, the month comes at a time South Africa is confronted with a series of scandals that point to clear complicity by certain public servants in acts of corruption.

“This Public Service Month should be an opportunity for the men and women tasked with this weighty responsibility to set themselves apart – to rededicate themselves to their calling and to fully comprehend what it truly means to be a servant of the people,” the president said.

South Africa has seen a surge in corruption coinciding with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Most of the controversy has implicated on government officials, largely through tenders to supply personal protective equipment (PPEs).

South Africa has the worst outbreak of the virus, with over 625 000 cases and over 14 000 deaths since March.

– CAJ News