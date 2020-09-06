Territorial spirits inflict havoc in the world

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAVE you ever wondered why people of the same background usually behave the same way?

Some researchers would argue this is so because of cultural differences, but I strongly disagree.

Take for example, Chinese, Europeans, Indians, South Americans or North Americans are totally different from us (Africans) in the manner they think or act or even express emotions in a different way.

Researchers believe differences in the physical connections of the brain are at the root of what make people think and behave differently from one another.

Their findings reveal that individuals’ brain connectivity varies more in areas that relate to integrating information than in areas for initial perception of the world.

In a real spiritual world, the answer is completely different from the researchers’ findings.

If you are still clueless, please, I urge you to wonder no more. I believe I have the answer for you.

Usually, people from the same village, town, city, district, province or country strangely behave the same.

In some instances, certain tribes, races or creed function the same way, whether good or bad.

For example, some places are synonymous with prostitution or witchcraft.

Some are notorious for breeding robbers, xenophobes, kidnappers, tribalists, racists, crooks and rumour mongers.

Other regions are known for having people that are violent even when unprovoked.

Some would have families of thieves, robbers, prostitutes, murderers, or laziness. Some have an I-know all attitude yet less informed.

Other people are always expelled from work without committing any crime, while some get divorced for no reason resulting in them being single the rest of their lives.

Some are just hated for no reason. Others are known for being pathological cheaters or liars.

Now, my question is, why do such people from the same region exactly behave the same way?

My answer is, there are demons that control and cause certain races, tribes, families, groups of people or individuals to precisely behave the same way in committing sins.

Those territorial spirits are responsible for making some tribes, families or races exactly behave the same.

Territorial spirits or demons are the ones ruling certain geographical areas in the world today.

These spirits make tribes or races behave the way they are doing, especially suffering from typically kinds of poverty, crime, attitude, orientation, characteristic among others. In some regions, it is widely known those people involved in relationships are only typically gays and lesbians.

The existence of territorial spirits is viewed as significant in the real spiritual warfare within different Christian groups.

These territorial spirits always operate with explicitly defined boundaries.

Territorial spirits live in human beings in order to influence their behaviour in all evildoing.

A good example is Legion – the man in the bible possessed by evil spirits.

Jesus Christ liberated him by driving the demons out into the sea.

Matthew 8:28–34 of the Berean Study Bible supports this True Gospel.

It reads: “When Jesus arrived on the other side in the region of the Gadarenes, He was met by two demon-possessed men coming from the tombs. They were so violent that no one could pass that way. “What do You want with us, Son of God?” they shouted. “Have You come here to torture us before the appointed time?”

“In the distance a large herd of pigs was feeding. So the demons begged Jesus, “If You drive us out, send us into the herd of pigs.” “Go!” He told them. So they came out and went into the pigs, and the whole herd rushed down the steep bank into the sea and died in the waters. Those tending the pigs ran off into the town and reported all this, including the account of the demon-possessed men. Then the whole town went out to meet Jesus. And when they saw Him, they begged Him to leave their region.”

Remember this people of Jehovah. When demons are driven out of a human being, they immediately go into the desert where they search for rest.

However, if those evil spirits or demons find none, they return to the same people. Hence you see such persons exhibiting different behavioural characteristics such as being moody one day, behave strangely whilst at the same time developing highly ability to change temperamental, emotional, mercurial and unstable.

The book of Luke 11:24–26 of the New Living Translation backs this True Gospel. It reads: “When an evil spirit leaves a person, it goes into the desert, searching for rest. But when it finds none, it says, ‘I will return to the person I came from.’ So it returns and finds that its former home is all swept and in order.”

This is why so many people have been blinded their minds simply because they do not know Jehovah, instead, they subscribe to the devil and his demons.

Have you ever wondered why many people today love things of immorality?

This is so because the devil, also known as Satan, controls the entire world.

According to 2 Corinthians 4:4 of the New Living Translation: “Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, this is why it is important to flee from the evil desires of youth and pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace.

According to 2 Timothy 2:22–26 of the New International Version: “Flee the evil desires of youth and pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace, along with those who call on the Lord out of a pure heart. Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels. And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful. Opponents must be gently instructed, in the hope that God will grant them repentance leading them to knowledge of the truth, and that they will come to their senses and escape from the trap of the devil, who has taken them captive to do his will.”

Jehovah urges all of us to pursue whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable and anything that is excellent so that we have a better world.

2 Timothy 2:26 of the Berean Study Bible says: “Then they will come to their senses and escape the snare of the devil, who has taken them captive to his will.”

People of God, I therefore encourage all to escape from territorial spirits and seek refuge in the house of Jehovah.

Peace, love, harmony, joy, blessings, prosperity, safety and security prevail in the house of Jehovah.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

