MTN adds value to mobile money offering

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has added some new functionalities to its Mobile Money solution, MoMo.

According to the company, the additions are aimed at assisting South Africans during challenging economic times.

These additions include the new food vouchers functionality and the option for users to make charitable donations to a range of charity and faith-based organisations offering relief to the needy.

“We are very excited about this new addition to our MoMo offering,” said Chief Officer of MTN SA’s Mobile Financial Services, Felix Kamenga.

“While continued innovation is at the centre of the MoMo platform, there’s more to it for MTN. It’s about harnessing the power of technology to do good in the communities we serve.”

Kamenga said while the food voucher add-on could be used to benefit anyone, MTN was pleased that it offered customers a safe, affordable and convenient way to do good and help others to access essential items during times of need.

The food voucher service is designed to assist registered MoMo users, by removing the worry of giving cash to someone to purchase essential items.

This new functionality enables MoMo users to send food vouchers to anyone with a valid cellphone number. On the other hand, recipients of the food vouchers do not need to be MoMo users at all.

They need to show the voucher code, which they would have received via SMS to the cashier at the participating retailers such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer, Makro and Col Cacchio.

People wishing to use the service on the MoMo platform, but using other networks, can also do so by downloading MoMo in the App Stores, or they can register via USSD by dialling *120*151#

“We pride ourselves on designing solutions that meet our customers’ needs,” Kamenga said.

– CAJ News