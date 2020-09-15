Angola expels thousands of illegal Congolese

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – ANGOLA has deported some 19 000 undocumented nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year alone.

According to the Directorate General of Migration (DGM), this corresponds to an average of 70 Congolese deported per day.

DGM noted that a majority, more than 2 700 people, expelled from Angola have arrived in different localities of Kamonia territory in the Kasai provinces since August.

Coincidentally, the Kasai region is beset by inter-community conflict.

The violence is at the border between the territories of Demba in Kasaï Central and Mweka in Kasaï.

Over 25 600 people have been internally displaced in recent weeks.

Humanitarian organisations have documented two deaths, five cases of sexual violence and 25 injuries.

Some 350 houses have been burned down during the clashes.

There is an urgent need for food, emergency shelter and essential household items among the displaced population.

The non-governmental organization, Actions and Interventions for Development and Social Framework, a partner of the United nations High Commissioner for Refugees, plans to assist thousands affected by the conflict.

Thousands of Congolese from Kasai have in recent years fled violence and sought refuge in the neighbouring Angola, to the south of DRC.

– CAJ News