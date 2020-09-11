Rampant rebels wreck CAR elections

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – REBEL groups have revived attacks against security forces and civilians as the Central African Republic (CAR) heads to elections in December.

The violence blamed on the Muslim insurgent group, Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R), has disrupted the registration process.

Two police officers have been taken hostage.

The armed group is also the main alleged perpetrator of the 36 abuses and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law documented in August.

These affected 61 victims.

This is an increase compared to July when 30 incidents affecting 56 victims were documented.

United Nations’ Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) condemned the violations.

“The mission proclaims zero tolerance for all armed groups who attempt to sabotage the (election enumerators’) recruitment operation,” said spokesperson for the mission, Vladimir Monteiro.

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the police officers taken hostage by the 3R in Ouham-Pendé, in the northwest.

MINUSCA nonetheless called on voters in the states of Nana-Mambéré, Ouham-Pendé and Ouaka, where registration centers had not opened especially for security reasons, to register freely on the electoral list.

Monteiro assured that the UN peacekeeping force had taken measures to ensure the securing of the enlistment of voters and enumerators in the localities.

The mission has appealed to all political actors for an inclusive dialogue on the electoral process.

Militancy reigns in CAR years after Muslim rebels overthrew the government.

They are engaged in running battles against Christian extremists, in defiance of a peace deal signed last year.

