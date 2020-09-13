New breed of believers to praise God perfectly

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHENEVER I think about worshiping Jehovah, the only creator, ruler of the universe and source of all moral authority, I honestly struggle for the perfect way to praise him.

Words escape me completely each time I look around the great works that Jehovah has created.

Sometimes I think of glorifying and exalting Him while floating in the air or sailing in water.

Come to even think of aquatic life, including animals, plants, birds and mammals that Jehovah created?

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, just look around you and see the great works that Jehovah had created in the form of the sun, moon, stars, mountains, rivers, seas, oceans, wild animals, trees and human beings.

Is He not worthy to be honoured, adored, bowed down before, extolled, loved, cherished, treasured and idolised?

Your guess is as good as mine.

Ladies and gentlemen, whenever I call upon the human race to worship Jehovah, I will be referring to the one and only Rock of Ages, which is Yahweh, the same yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever hence giving Him praise all the time.

This Jehovah which the True Gospel is praising is a truly superhuman being and spirit worshiped as having power over nature or human fortunes.

The main reason why all of us and creatures under water, surface or in the air should worship Jehovah is because He is divine, supreme and with never-ending, countless and unbounded mercies.

Most importantly, Jehovah created all of us to praise Him.

According to the book of Isaiah 43:21 of the Berean Study Bible: “The people I formed for Myself will declare My praise.”

This is so because Jehovah is the Creator. He is the Alpha and the Omega of our lives, the only Redeemer, the true Sovereign Lord and Supreme Ruler of aquatic life, heaven and earth.

We are all required to worship Jehovah because He is worthy.

Revelation 4:11 of the New Living Translation states: “You are worthy, O Lord our God, to receive glory and honor and power. For you created all things, and they exist because you created what you pleased.”

Further in the book of Colossians 1:16 of the New International Version reads: “For in Him (Jehovah) all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him.”

What does that mean when Jehovah says all things were created in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible have been created through Him and for Him alone?

This simply means worshipping Jehovah from birth till we depart this planet through death.

Some argumentative folks might argue that through Abraham the father of all nations, there should be no reason or need to worship Jehovah.

That is totally wrong.

Matthew 3:9 of the New International Version supports this True Gospel, stating: “And do not think you can say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ I tell you that out of these stones God can raise up children for Abraham.”

This simply means Jehovah is not hungry for anybody whether church founder, prophet, bishop, pastor, evangelist, elder or deacon. Therefore stop hoodwinking yourselves thinking you are too special, otherwise Jehovah can easily raise stones in your place, and you become history quickly.

Fellow brethren, I’m therefore encouraging everyone to learn to trust in Jehovah and praise Him because He also saved us from our enemies.

2 Samuel 22:4 of the Berean Study Bible says: “I will call upon the LORD, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved from my enemies.”

This is why one of the ancient kings, David, insisted that Jehovah should be praised by everything that breathes. David knew the greatness of Jehovah.

Psalm 150:6 of the New Living Translation attests: “Let everything that breathes sing praises to the LORD! Praise the LORD!”

This is why even creatures are required to praise Jehovah because He gave them life.

Revelation 5:13 of the New Living Translation says: “And then I heard every creature in heaven and on earth and under the earth and in the sea. They sang: “Blessing and honor and glory and power belong to the one sitting on the throne and to the Lamb forever and ever.”

If creatures would worship Jehovah, then why not a human being who was created in the image and likeness of God?

This is why one of my favourite evangelists, Apostle Paul, wrote in the book of Philippians 4:8 of the New International Version: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable–if anything is excellent or praiseworthy–think about such things.”

Those who believe are too special to worship Jehovah, be reminded that time is fast approaching for a new breed of believers, who will worship Jehovah in spirit and truth for the Father likes such persons.

I’m referring to the correct religion that worships Jehovah according to His wish.

According John 4:23 of English Standard Version attests: “But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

