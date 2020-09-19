KZN Bishop spews xenophobia from the pulpit

PIETERMARITZBURG, (CAJ News) – A KWAZULU Natal (KZN) man of the cloth, bishop Vusi Dube of Durban Central, is preaching xenophobia from the pulpit.

In a video recording, which went viral on social medial, Bishop Dube openly spewed xenophobic views while preaching in the KZN provincial capital -Pietermaritzburg.

In the video, the Dube, who is also an ANC MPL in KZN legislature said was quoted by Zimbabwe Observer: “This city [Pietermaritzburg] is dirty because ‘ama kwere kwere’ [derogatory term for foreigners] have taken over this city like never before.

Pietermaritzburg is in KwaZulu Natal province which has been a hotbed for xenophobic violence including in 2015 and 2019.

– CAJ News