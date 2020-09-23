Angola president JLO’s Chief of Staff received millions in state contracts

from ANDRE CARVALHO RAMOS in Lisbon, Portugal

PORTUGAL, (TVI News Portugal) – ROLAND Berger paid fees directly to Angolan President Chief Staff Edeltrudes Costa.

TVI NEWS uncovered offshore bank dealings by Angolan presidency. Money spent by the Angolan state went through an account in Madeira and was used to buy luxury properties in Portugal.

The president of Angola, João Lourenço, authorized the hiring of a consulting company owned by Edeltrudes Costa, the current chief of staff and the right hand of the head of state of that African country.

One of the businesses, which aimed to modernize Angolan airports, earned several million euros in public contracts, and the money ended up in Portugal, where it was used to buy luxury houses in Sintra and Cascais. Eldetrudes Costa also sent money to Panama, using a branch of the then Banco Espírito Santo (BES) in the free zone of Madeira

Since João Lourenço assumed the power that (Mr) Eldetrudes Costa is his right arm, moving for several years in the corridors of Angolan power, even during the terms of José Eduardo dos Santos, having been Minister of State and Chief of Staff during that period. period. A TVI investigation found that several public contracts were awarded with the approval of the Angolan president.

The company EMFC – Consulting, S.A, is owned by (Mr) Eldetrudes Costa with unlimited powers, and his mandate at the head of the company can only be revoked with his own authorization and has no expiry date. In an order approved by the President of the Republic of Angola, the hiring of Roland Berger is mentioned, in a document that provides for the subcontracting of EMFC.

