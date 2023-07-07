Vacation season scammers on the prowl

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FRAUDSTERS are pouncing on people searching for enticing travel destinations, affordable accommodation and reasonably priced flights, with the international vacation season in full swing.

The swindlers are taking advantage of unsuspecting users by offering cheap airline tickets, booking deals and vacation packages.

Researchers from Kaspersky, the global cyber security and digital privacy company, have outlined the common fraud schemes used to entice victims.

Experts have discovered numerous fraudulent websites claiming to offer cheap airline tickets.

The well-crafted phishing pages often mimic well-known airline services and ticket aggregators.

Some even display real flight details by sending search requests to legitimate aggregators and presenting the received information. However, instead of delivering the promised tickets, these scams aim to steal money and exploit personal information for malicious purposes.

The second important step of trip planning is finding accommodation, which makes it a popular lure for fraudsters to exploit. One common accommodation scam involves fake online listings for vacation rentals or apartments.

Scammers create attractive listings on popular platforms, displaying appealing photos and offering low prices to entice travellers. However, once a booking is made and payment is sent, the accommodation turns out to be non-existent.

Another type of accommodation scam targets hotel bookings. Fraudsters may set up fake websites that mimic legitimate hotel booking platforms.

Scammers create deceptive websites or send emails claiming that participants can earn a substantial reward, by completing a travel survey.

“Scammers are always on the lookout for unsuspecting travellers, targeting their excitement for vacation planning,” said Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky.

The expert said it is crucial for travellers to stay vigilant and exercise caution when engaging in online travel activities.

People must verify the authenticity of websites, use trusted booking platforms and never share personal or financial information without proper verification.

“Remember, a little skepticism can go a long way in ensuring a secure and scam-free vacation,” Svistunova commented.

– CAJ News