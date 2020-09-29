Huawei drives scenario-based solutions, robust partnerships

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE year 2020 is extraordinary as it witnesses explosive growth in technologies together with reforms in different industries.

This was the prevailing sentiment at the just-concluded Huawei Connect 2020.

It highlighted the remarkable potential of digital transformation to be unleashed on the basis of synergy across some tech domains, in which connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and applications develop surrounding 5G in ways never seen.

Peng Zhongyang, Board Member and President of Enterprise Business Group (BG), Huawei, delivered a keynote speech on the theme, “Paradigm Shift for Greater Value.”

Peng stated that the shift to a new paradigm of industrial digital transformation was urgently needed for the development of the future intelligent society.

To drive industrial digitalization and construct the new paradigm, he stressed the need to focus on clients’ demands and dreams, realize the new paradigm by scenario-based innovation, and through the synergy across five tech domains.

This is to enhance the establishment of a digital ecosystem for mutual benefits with joint creation while creating new value for industries.

“There are three decisive factors while digitalising scenarios,” Zhongyang said.

The first one, he said, is the cutting-edge technology, allowing integration of ICT with core scenarios.

The second one is industry know-how, where the industry should seek industrial insights in depth and understand the industrial knowledge.

“Finally, it is all about execution. That is to put all these into practice, turning theories into reality with continuous exploration and innovation,” Peng said.

By turning coal mines into digital structures for more than ten scenarios, Huawei has achieved digital twining, making whole mining business digital and smart.

For the Malanshan Video Cultural Creative Industrial Park, Huawei has collaborated with clients and partners to establish the cloud platform for filming process and streamline the entire video production.

This ranges from shooting, editing, streaming, to storage and backhaul, shortening the cycle by 30 percent and reducing cost by 20 percent.

In 2018, Huawei’s logistics park in Dongguan underwent transformation that lasted for half a year.

With the help of automated equipment and intelligent algorithms, delivery efficiency has increased by 67 percent, and the delivery cycle has been shortened by over 50 percent.

Huawei Connect is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry.

At the just-ended edition, Huawei invited clients with great achievements in digital transformation to share their experience.

Chen Jinzu, General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group, said the airport was a pioneer in digital transformation, contributing in building a smart civic airport with the wisdom and experience of Shenzhen.

Tang Shaojie, General Manager of Shenzhen Metro Group, said as the backbone of public transportation, the company would facilitate station-city integration, high degree of amalgamation of multiple transportation modes across Shenzhen and the region, and joint-construction of the “Greater Bay Area on the track”, with a smart city initiative.

– CAJ News