Hundreds displaced in latest Nigeria clashes

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – ETHNIC tensions and kidnappings have triggered a wave of displacements in northern Nigeria.

The latest spate of violence has left at least nine people dead and 22 others injured this past week.

Some 561 individuals have been displaced from their homes.

The violence is widespread in the states of Benue, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara. Women are the majority of the displaced (374). Some 127 children are affected.

The International Office for Migration documented the violence for the period September 28 to October 4 in these regions that have in recent years been characterized by violent clashes between livestock rearers and farmers.

Clashes are usually over land and water, among other natural resources.

Violence has assumed religious dimensions, particularly as the rearers are mostly Muslim and the farmers Christian.

This in a country of an estimated 200 million people consisting of the two religions equally.

Northern Nigeria is predominantly Muslim.

“The attacks have caused people to flee to neighboring localities,” IOM stated.

Flooding in the state of Benue has worsened the plight of local communities.

During the past week, more than 100 people have been displaced from their homes.

Apart from floods and violence, Nigeria is experiencing a wave of displacements in the northeast where the Islamist Boko Haram is carrying out attacks.

More than three million people have been forced to flee their homes since the terror began in 2009.

– CAJ News