Pick n Pay online sales soar

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE retailer, Pick n Pay, has announced a 97,3 percent increase in sales for the 18 weeks ended July 3.

Sales include scheduled delivery, click and collect, and asap!

The latter is the retailer’s on- demand online service.

Pick n Pay meanwhile reported group sales for the first 18 weeks of full year 2022, covering the period February 28 2022 to July 3 2022 increased 10,7 percent.

The Group’s South Africa segment grew sales by 10,5 percent, with like-for-like sales growth of 8,3 percent.

Pick n Pay’s Rest of Africa segment revenue increased by 18,9 percent and 9,5 percent on a constant currency basis.

The full year 2022 sales base for the period was unaffected by the July 2021 civil unrest.

However, the base period included the loss of 18 days of liquor trading due to COVID-19 trading restrictions.

– CAJ News