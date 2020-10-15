10 die in DRC flooding crisis

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – TEN people have died following flooding in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Three other people have been reported missing following the harsh weather in the territory of Masisi in North Kivu province.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported that 3 825 people had been left homeless.

They are now living with host families.

Houses were washed away, schools flooded, fields and grazing land for cows, sheep and goats were swept away.

This has caused a breakdown in communication.

The situation is feared to worsen.

This after the Climate Prediction Centre’s Africa Hazards Outlook indicated above average rainfall in the coming weeks.

The Red Cross said in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, coupled with several ongoing crises such as food insecurity and conflicts, this flooding situation would likely exacerbate the various humanitarian needs.

DRC has confirmed more than 10 800 COVID-19 cases, including 276 deaths.

In light of the above, the prevailing situation requires an in-depth analysis that will allow the Red Cross to organize itself to conduct in-depth assessments in the already affected areas.

“This will help to meet current needs and also to inform the operational strategy that will be adapted accordingly,” a spokesperson said.

– CAJ News