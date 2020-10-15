Nollywood ‘movie star’ arrested for romance fraud

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S anti-corruption agency has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding an American woman $7 000 (equivalent to R115 250 or Naira 2,67 million) in an online romance scam.

The suspect, Ezekiel Sunday Emmanuel, allegedly conned the complainant under the guise of prominent Nollywood actor, Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged the suspect had been involved in an online relationship with the woman, Meresha Collins.

It turned out that the suspect, under the guise that he was Leonard, invited the woman to Nigeria.

Upon arrival in Lagos, the complainant realized she had been duped as the man was a different person from the movie star.

An argument ensued between the pair, culminating in the intervention by the Federal Airports Authority.

The matter was reported to the EFCC, leading to Emmanuel’s arrest.

“The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, said.

The real Leonard has won local awards and internationally, his accolades include the Golden Icons Academy and City People Entertainment Awards.

– CAJ News