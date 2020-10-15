JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 15, 2020, / Centre for African Journalists (CAJ) News, – AFRICAN excellence in music is a topical subject at the moment, globally. Prominent musicians and record labels are key opinion leaders driving this global conversation.

Africans can be extremely proud of the caliber of musicians coming from the continent, with several home-grown talents releasing smash hits and making waves internationally.

In this vein, HUAWEI MUSIC Africa is showcasing fresh artists from across Africa, who exemplify traditional, contemporary and cutting edge African music culture. Artists being showcased on the music streaming platform include cKay, Manu Worldstar, Elaine, Sho Madjozi, Burna Boy, Mvzzle, Faith K, and Redsan, just to name a few.

The HUAWEI Music team has curated six new playlists, which showcase emerging and iconic artists from Eastern Africa, Southern Africa, and Western Africa. Each playlist is tailored according to specific tastes and preferences of subscribers from these regions according to locally relevant music genres, such as Amapiano, Gqom, Kwaito, Afrobeats, Alte, Gospel and South African Rock. Stalwarts of music like Fela Kuti, Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, TKZee and the Springbok Nude Girls are equally celebrated alongside emerging talents and contemporary superstars.

HUAWEI MUSIC further drives premium subscribers to frontline and classic deep catalogue music of iconic artists and groups that have shaped the African music landscape, via considered Home Page curation and dedicated rooms. Furthermore, subscribers will be encouraged to enter a Daily Task competition, whereby performing specific, in-app tasks and activities such as streaming songs, adding songs to one’s library, and sharing playlists on social media can earn players points, which they can use to redeem weekly prizes, and enter into a Lucky Draw competition. The more “Note” points users earn, the more plays they are eligible for on the Lucky Draw competition page. Three HUAWEI GT2 Sport Watches, eight HUAWEI Freebud 3’s, and a grand prize of a HUAWEI P40 Pro are up for grabs. The competition runs from 5 October to 23 October 2020. Visit HUAWEI MUSIC today to celebrate African excellence in music. Click here, from your HUAWEI phone, to listen to some of the best music that Africa has to offer, as well as to participate in the competition. Check back every day to HUAWEI MUSIC to increase your chances of winning!

Click here, from your phone, to listen to the Southern African playlist.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ) News on behalf of Huawei.

