PRESS RELEASE: MTN commits an additional investment of over R170m towards network modernisation in the Eastern Cape

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 3rd AUGUST 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – MTN is driving network excellence further with an additional R170 million investment in the Eastern Cape to offer consumers and businesses greater access to the world of digital opportunity in this important economic hub.

The MTN Network currently provides coverage to over 98% of the population in the province and over 87% of the population already have LTE coverage.

“In the past six months MTN has made significant improvements to its network infrastructure across the board, and the opportunity now exists to grow our LTE footprint in the Eastern Cape, ensuring more customers have access to the LTE network. The additional investment provided to the Eastern Cape will allow us to grow our LTE footprint to close to 93% in the province by the end of 2021, supporting our vision that everyone deserves the benefit of a

modern connected life” says Gregg Anderson, MTN General Manager for Eastern Cape.

“Our investment in the Eastern Cape will, in the short-term, ensure improved connection and data speed in areas that may have had connectivity challenges in the past while our longer- term strategic intent includes network modernization, network resilience, building new sites and 5G expansion, with the aim of helping to support and drive business and job growth in

South Africa,” continues Anderson.

MTN’s recent finalisation of the long-awaited Coastal National Long Distance (NLD) cable project, known in the industry as NLD 5 and NLD 6 has added great capacity in the coastal

areas.

With the added R170 million investment, improved network reach and stability will accelerate MTN’s footprint in previously disadvantaged communities.

The investment will see MTN building new LTE sites in districts such as Joe Gqabi District, OR Tambo District and Amathole District and expanding 5G in Gqeberha and East London.

“South Africa is the nation with the most developed internet ecosystem in Africa, therefore the country’s long-term success will be based on sustainable and accelerated job creation

and the best way to do this is by helping small and medium businesses grow both in urban and rural areas,” continues Anderson.

Key partnerships with EC government and municipality partners will also see ongoing support for children and education facilities in the region.

“In a digital era, quality network coverage and good internet speeds remain key resources in closing the digital access gaps in South Africa. Everyone is entitled to enjoy the benefits of

the modern, connected world and its endless possibilities,” concludes Anderson.

