Thousands in boats flee Mozambique terrorists

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – ONGOING terror by an Islamist group has displaced more than 7 400 people in northern Mozambique over the past week.

They have arrived by boats in Pemba, Cabo Delgado’s provincial capital, from the districts of Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga.

The displaced people, who are mostly women and children, are fleeing conflict, violence and insecurity.

This includes the armed attacks on Matemo island in Ibo district last week.

No less than 20 people were killed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said many of the displaced people arriving in Pemba were fatigued, dehydrated, hungry and suffering from various diseases.

These include diarrhea and malaria.

Three women went into labour on the boats.

The main needs of the people arriving have been identified as clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security, health and protection, especially related to child protection and gender-based violence.

The insurgency by the so-called Al-Sunna wa Jama’a in Cabo Delgado began in October 2017.

Fighting between the terror group and government forces has left more than 2 000 civilians dead.

It has displaced more than 250 000 and resulted in more than 700 000 people needing emergency assistance.

– CAJ News