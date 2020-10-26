School kids killed in Cameroon terror surge

from ROSY SADOU in Yaoundé, Cameroon

YAOUNDE, (CAJ News) – THE global humanitarian community has condemned the killing of no less than eight children during a terror attack in a school in Cameroon.

Twelve other students were wounded when unknown men attacked the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, in the South West region on Saturday.

The attackers used guns and machetes.

While the motive of the attack could not be ascertained, the area has suffered insurgency by militants demanding independence from Cameroon.

The Central African country also suffers sporadic attacks by the Boko Haram, whose name translates to “Western education is forbidden.”

“I am shocked and outraged by the killing of innocent school children,” Matthias Naab, humanitarian coordinator in Cameroon, said.

The envoy extended the United Nations’ condolences to the families of the children killed and its support to the wounded and their families.

Schools opened on October 5.

Naab warned that violence against schools and children was not acceptable under any circumstances and could constitute a crime against humanity if proven in a court of law.

“I call on the competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy,” he reiterated.

Naab repeated the UN’s call for armed actors to refrain from any attacks against children and other civilians as well as schools and medical facilities.

– CAJ News