Japan aids Zimbabwe COVID-19 fight

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – JAPAN has pledged support to Zimbabwe’s healthcare system to the tune of US$3,8 million (R61,28 million).

The Asian country has reaffirmed its commitment through its Economic and Social Development Plan.

It will extend grant aid for the provision of medical and hospital equipment to support Zimbabwe’s response to the global coronavirus (COVID19)

pandemic.

The high-quality life-saving equipment provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care will include items such as the latest Japanese-made digital X-ray systems, bedside monitors, defibrillators and electrocardiograms.

It will also include blood gas analysers, laryngoscopes, and suction units, as well as hospital beds, emergency carts, autoclaves, wheelchairs and IV stands.

The equipment will be installed at four central and eight provincial hospitals.

“I would like to strongly urge the government of Zimbabwe to ensure this with the sound and effective functioning of the healthcare and medical system,” said Toshiyuki Iwado, Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe.

Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, said the pandemic placed unprecedented pressure on economic activities, as well as impacting negatively on the livelihoods of vulnerable people.

“The support from the Government of Japan will assist in assuring a healthy nation that can withstand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ncube said.

Zimbabwe has confirmed 8 303 COVID-19 cases, including 242 deaths.

– CAJ News